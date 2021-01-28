Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
  • In this issue
  • Corporate governance
  • Dramatic scenes as a third of shareholders vote against remuneration
  • ISS publishes FAQ on executive compensation amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Glass Lewis publishes guidance on executive pay amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the approval of a controversial remuneration policy for Cineworld Group, despite a third of shareholders voting against the resolution and warnings from shareholder advisory groups. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

