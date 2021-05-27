menu-search
Market Tracker weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21 Trend Report, which includes analysis of the current trends in UK IPOs and secondary offers announced in 2020. In other news, we report on the announcement of four firm offers, including three for FTSE 250 companies Vectura, St. Modwen and John Laing and one for FTSE All-Share’s Spire Healthcare.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

