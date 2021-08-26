- Market Tracker weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- CD&R agrees £7bn bid with Morrisons whilst pension scheme trustees voice concerns
- Corporate governance
- QCA calls for ‘meaningful communication’ between proxy advisors and issuers
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a £7bn recommended cash offer by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for Morrisons alongside pension scheme trustee concerns. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
