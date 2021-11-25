LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • Hambro Perks plans to float first SPAC under new listing rules
  • European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
  • Corporate governance
  • LGIM to stop providing executive remuneration feedback to issuers
  • FRC publishes annual review of reporting under the UK Corporate Governance Code
  • Investment Association updates principles of remuneration for 2022
  • 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among CEOs in FTSE 100 by 2025 launches
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO since the FCA’s new listing rules for SPACs came into force, and a look at Legal and General Investment Management’s decision to stop providing executive remuneration feedback to issuers. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

