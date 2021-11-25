- Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue
- Equity capital markets
- Hambro Perks plans to float first SPAC under new listing rules
- European Commission consults on EU listing requirements
- Corporate governance
- LGIM to stop providing executive remuneration feedback to issuers
- FRC publishes annual review of reporting under the UK Corporate Governance Code
- Investment Association updates principles of remuneration for 2022
- 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among CEOs in FTSE 100 by 2025 launches
More...
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO since the FCA’s new listing rules for SPACs came into force, and a look at Legal and General Investment Management’s decision to stop providing executive remuneration feedback to issuers. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
