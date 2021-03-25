- Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Tavistock not feeling the Team spirit
- Cambria Automobiles faces possible management buy-out
- Updates to the CMA’s Merger Assessment Guidelines published
- Equity capital markets
- Investor appetite for Deliveroo IPO in £8.8bn valuation
- Corporate governance
- Government opens consultation on TCFD-aligned financial disclosures
- Government updates voluntary code of conduct for executive search firms
- FRC to host webinars and roundtables on corporate governance consultation
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the board of Tavistock Investments plc rejecting a possible offer by Team plc on the basis that it significantly undervalues the company, a possible offer for Cambria Automobiles plc by its management team, and Deliveroo announcing the price range for its much anticipated IPO, which could value the company at £8.8 bn.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
