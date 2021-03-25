Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the board of Tavistock Investments plc rejecting a possible offer by Team plc on the basis that it significantly undervalues the company, a possible offer for Cambria Automobiles plc by its management team, and Deliveroo announcing the price range for its much anticipated IPO, which could value the company at £8.8 bn.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.