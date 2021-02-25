- Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- GardaWorld fail to break into world’s biggest security company
- Equity capital markets
- ICMA publishes overview and comments on ESAs’ final draft RTS under SFDR
- Corporate governance
- Hampton-Alexander Review reports ‘enormous progress’, though women in senior management remain low
- Investment Association turns up the heat on companies to improve diversity and report on climate change
- ICSA publishes new guidance about company AGMs during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021
- Gender pay gap reporting postponed until 5 October 2021 due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FRC amends principles for operational separation of the audit practices
- Glass Lewis publishes its Public Company Engagement Review for 2020
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes GardaWorld’s announcement that it will not increase its offer for G4S on the first day of the auction process with Allied Universal, and the Investment Association announcing that it will be issuing warnings to companies failing to meet governance expectations, with a particular focus on increasing board diversity and reporting on climate-related risks. We also take a look at the publication of the fifth and final Hampton-Alexander review on gender diversity, following the 2020 deadline, including the continuing struggle to increase the number of women in senior management and executive positions.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
