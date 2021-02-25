Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes GardaWorld’s announcement that it will not increase its offer for G4S on the first day of the auction process with Allied Universal, and the Investment Association announcing that it will be issuing warnings to companies failing to meet governance expectations, with a particular focus on increasing board diversity and reporting on climate-related risks. We also take a look at the publication of the fifth and final Hampton-Alexander review on gender diversity, following the 2020 deadline, including the continuing struggle to increase the number of women in senior management and executive positions.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

