- Market Tracker weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice sets out to stock up on UK supermarket Morrisons
- Equity capital markets
- FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
- AIC publishes investment companies’ ESG policies and new ‘education’ page for investors
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
More...
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Morrisons rejecting a possible cash offer from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to acquire the supermarket due to it significantly undervaluing the company.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.