menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—24 June 2021
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—24 June 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice sets out to stock up on UK supermarket Morrisons
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA consults on climate-related disclosure rules for listed companies and certain regulated firms
  • AIC publishes investment companies’ ESG policies and new ‘education’ page for investors
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Morrisons rejecting a possible cash offer from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to acquire the supermarket due to it significantly undervaluing the company.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More