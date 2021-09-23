- Market Tracker weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- DraftKings goes all in on Entain in £16.4bn bid as foreign bidders sweep the UK gambling sector
- Increase in leisure sector takeover activity as post-pandemic dust settles
- CLLS and Law Society response to draft statement on government power to call in acquisitions under the National Security and Investment Act 2021
- Equity capital markets
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Clare Cole discusses the FCA’s plans to modernise the listing regime
- Corporate governance
More...
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies
- FRC publishes thematic review of companies’ viability and going concern disclosures
- PwC analysis discerns almost 20% fall in FTSE 250 CEO remuneration during 2020
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes DraftKings’ £16.4bn bid for Entain, Safestay’s launch of its FSP and Stagecoach’s possible combination with National Express. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
