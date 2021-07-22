- Market Tracker weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- Takeovers
- National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
- Takeover Panel publishes minor amendments to Takeover Code
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA publishes statement on SPACs disclosures and investor protection issues
- Corporate governance
- New research finds link between board diversity and better corporate culture and performance
- FRC Lab publishes report on stakeholder, decision and Section 172 reporting
- WFE responds to TCFD consultation on climate-related metrics, targets and transition plans
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in H1 2021
- What does the Market Tracker trend report cover?
- Topics covered include:
- What are the highlights from the report?
- Market commentary
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the publication of our Trend Report on UK Public M&A in H1 2021, including, data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity throughout H1 2021. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
