Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
  • Takeover Panel publishes minor amendments to Takeover Code
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA publishes statement on SPACs disclosures and investor protection issues
  • Corporate governance
  • New research finds link between board diversity and better corporate culture and performance
  • FRC Lab publishes report on stakeholder, decision and Section 172 reporting
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the publication of our Trend Report on UK Public M&A in H1 2021, including, data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity throughout H1 2021. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As