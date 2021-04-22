Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—22 April 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Mandatory notification threshold in NSI Bill 2020 amended
  • Equity capital markets
  • Sunak updates on potential implementation of UK Listings Review recommendations
  • Corporate governance
  • Shareholder advisory groups take a dig at Glencore’s remuneration package
  • European Commission announces measures to channel money towards sustainable activities
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
Market Tracker's weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes shareholder advisory groups recommending shareholders reject Glencore's remuneration policy at its upcoming AGM, due to an excessive pay package for incoming CEO Gary Nagle. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.

