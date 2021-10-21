Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Q3 2021 public M&A Trend Report update, which includes analysis of current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.