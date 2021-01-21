Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 January 2021
Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • Moonpig confirms its intention to float
  • AFME urges EU to bolster Europe’s equity and hybrid markets in coronavirus (COVID-19) support
  • Corporate governance
  • Shareholders urged to fight for a say on climate while oil company stops shelling out on a sustainable future
  • ICSA publishes final report on review of independent board evaluation
  • Investment Association outlines shareholder priorities for 2021
  • Market Tracker Trend Report: Trends in UK Public M&A in 2020
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Trend Report on UK Public M&A in 2020, including data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity throughout last year. We also report on an increase in IPO activity from e-commerce businesses, with confirmed IPOs by Moonpig Group plc and Dr. Martens. In addition, we look at developments in relation to how companies are tackling climate change and calls for shareholders to push for a ‘say on climate’ at AGMs.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a