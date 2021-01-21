- Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue
- Equity capital markets
- Moonpig confirms its intention to float
- AFME urges EU to bolster Europe’s equity and hybrid markets in coronavirus (COVID-19) support
- Corporate governance
- Shareholders urged to fight for a say on climate while oil company stops shelling out on a sustainable future
- ICSA publishes final report on review of independent board evaluation
- Investment Association outlines shareholder priorities for 2021
- Market Tracker Trend Report: Trends in UK Public M&A in 2020
More...
- What does the Market Tracker trend report cover?
- Topics covered include:
- What are the highlights from the report?
- Market commentary
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Trend Report on UK Public M&A in 2020, including data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity throughout last year. We also report on an increase in IPO activity from e-commerce businesses, with confirmed IPOs by Moonpig Group plc and Dr. Martens. In addition, we look at developments in relation to how companies are tackling climate change and calls for shareholders to push for a ‘say on climate’ at AGMs.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
