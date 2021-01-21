Market Tracker weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Trend Report on UK Public M&A in 2020, including data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity throughout last year. We also report on an increase in IPO activity from e-commerce businesses, with confirmed IPOs by Moonpig Group plc and Dr. Martens. In addition, we look at developments in relation to how companies are tackling climate change and calls for shareholders to push for a ‘say on climate’ at AGMs.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.