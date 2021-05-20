Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker's weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes a rejected possible cash offer by private equity firm Cinven Limited for Sanne Group plc, valuing the company at approximately £1.35bn. The news also reviews the IPO announcement from biotech company, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, building on an emerging trend of cannabis-related IPOs since the FCA set out its approach to the listing of cannabis-related businesses in September 2020.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.