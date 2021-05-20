- Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Sanne Group rejects £1.35bn offer from Cinven
- Equity capital markets
- High point for Oxford Cannabinoid
- ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
More...
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a rejected possible cash offer by private equity firm Cinven Limited for Sanne Group plc, valuing the company at approximately £1.35bn. The news also reviews the IPO announcement from biotech company, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, building on an emerging trend of cannabis-related IPOs since the FCA set out its approach to the listing of cannabis-related businesses in September 2020.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.