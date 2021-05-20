menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 May 2021
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 May 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Sanne Group rejects £1.35bn offer from Cinven
  • Equity capital markets
  • High point for Oxford Cannabinoid
  • ESMA SMSG publishes advice to the ESAs on taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a rejected possible cash offer by private equity firm Cinven Limited for Sanne Group plc, valuing the company at approximately £1.35bn. The news also reviews the IPO announcement from biotech company, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, building on an emerging trend of cannabis-related IPOs since the FCA set out its approach to the listing of cannabis-related businesses in September 2020.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As