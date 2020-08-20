- Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 August 2020
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes M&G Investment Management withdrawing its bid for UK Mortgages Limited, after the board of UK Mortgages rejected its final increased offer, claiming this still materially undervalued the company. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
