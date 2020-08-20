Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—20 August 2020

Published on: 20 August 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • UKML ward off M&G’s takeover attempts
  • Corporate governance
  • Insurance Europe responds to ESA consultation on ESG disclosures
  • Climate Financial Risk Forum discusses strategy for year ahead
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes M&G Investment Management withdrawing its bid for UK Mortgages Limited, after the board of UK Mortgages rejected its final increased offer, claiming this still materially undervalued the company. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

