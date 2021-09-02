LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Market Tracker weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • CLLS responds to proposed power to block listings on national security grounds
  • Corporate governance
  • FTSE 350 Q3 2021: Takeover darlings Meggitt and Morrisons promoted to the FTSE 100, Darktrace rises to the FTSE 250 and Just Eat falls outside eligibility
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE in the third quarterly reshuffle of 2021. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

