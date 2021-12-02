- Market Tracker weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Takeover Panel proposes Code changes for 2022
- Takeover Panel to only accept offer documentation in electronic form
- Market Tracker trend update: IPOs in Q3 2021
- Equity capital markets
- FCA confirms changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- London Stock Exchange publishes AIM disciplinary notice
- Corporate governance
- FRC publishes report on effective stewardship reporting
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals announced this week
- Useful information
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Q3 2021 IPOs Trend Report update, which includes analysis of current trends in UK IPOs for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
