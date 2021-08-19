menu-search
Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Cobham takes aim at Ultra Electronics
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
  • Useful information

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a £2.6bn recommended cash offer by Cobham for Ultra Electronics. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

