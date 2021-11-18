- Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Blue Prism deal takes on a new dimension with rival £1.2bn bid
- BEIS updates guidance on business obligations under National Security and Investment Act
- Equity capital markets
- Shell no longer plans to go Dutch
- Corporate governance
- CLLS responds to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
- European Commission consults on improving the quality and enforcement of corporate reporting
- FCA publishes 36th Primary Market Bulletin and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
- Glass Lewis publishes 2022 Policy Guidelines for the UK
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a competing offer for software company Blue Prism plc from Connecticut financial services software firm SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc and looks at Royal Dutch Shell plc’s decision to cancel its dual share structure and move all operations to London. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
