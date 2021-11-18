Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a competing offer for software company Blue Prism plc from Connecticut financial services software firm SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc and looks at Royal Dutch Shell plc’s decision to cancel its dual share structure and move all operations to London. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.