- Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- Takeovers
- Sviblov’s Midas touch in Trans-Siberian Gold acquisition
- Equity capital markets
- SSP Group in cash call as investors remain optimistic about travel sector recovery
- European Commission seeks views on progress of supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- Corporate governance
- Blue Prism shareholders express discontent with board
- Parker Review reports improvement on ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards
- IA publishes report on ethnic diversity and inclusion in investment management
- Pensions & Investment Research Consultants publishes 2020 voting guidelines
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a mandatory offer for London-listed gold mining company, Trans-Siberian Gold plc, by Horvik Limited, a company indirectly owned by Russian businessman Vladislav Sviblov. We also look at a £475m rights issue by SSP Group alongside other fundraisings this year by companies in the travel, leisure and tourism sector, and shareholder opposition to the board revealed by the voting results at Blue Prism’s AGM. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
