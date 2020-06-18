Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 June 2020

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the results of Amigo’s general meeting following the ongoing dispute with its founder, the transfer of Hawking from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE and significant opposition from shareholders against the Morrison’s remuneration policy at its 2020 AGM. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.