Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 June 2020

Published on: 18 June 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • No Amigos for Benamor as shareholders rally behind board
  • Equity capital markets
  • Hawkwing ditches AIM for a standard listing
  • European Commission seeks feedback on draft regulation on Prospectus Regulation exemptions
  • Corporate governance
  • Shareholder opposition as pension Pott stands 1 % away from a ‘red top’
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
    More...

Article summary

Market Tracker's weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes the results of Amigo's general meeting following the ongoing dispute with its founder, the transfer of Hawking from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE and significant opposition from shareholders against the Morrison's remuneration policy at its 2020 AGM. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.

