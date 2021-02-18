Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Takeover Panel to hold auction for G4S
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK Finance welcomes review of listings regime and makes recommendations
  • London Stock Exchange issued AIM annex document
  • Government invests £10m for new world-class green finance research hubs
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC announces that virtual reality offers new frontier for corporate reporting
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on the ongoing bidding war between Allied Universal and GardaWorld for G4S with the Takeover Panel announcing that it will be holding an auction under Rule 32.5.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

