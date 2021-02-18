- Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- Takeovers
- Takeover Panel to hold auction for G4S
- Equity capital markets
- UK Finance welcomes review of listings regime and makes recommendations
- London Stock Exchange issued AIM annex document
- Government invests £10m for new world-class green finance research hubs
- Corporate governance
- FRC announces that virtual reality offers new frontier for corporate reporting
- ISS ESG releases annual global roadmap for 2021
- ICSA poll suggests which issues are likely to be biggest considerations of 2021
- IEMA joins Race to Zero campaign and welcomes Pledge to Net Zero
- COP26 President highlights necessity of resilient economies to mitigating climate change
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on the ongoing bidding war between Allied Universal and GardaWorld for G4S with the Takeover Panel announcing that it will be holding an auction under Rule 32.5.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
