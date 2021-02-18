Market Tracker weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on the ongoing bidding war between Allied Universal and GardaWorld for G4S with the Takeover Panel announcing that it will be holding an auction under Rule 32.5.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.