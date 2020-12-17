- Market Tracker weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Electronic Arts drives Codemasters/Take-two deal off-course
- European Commission adopts delegated regulation on information requirements for takeover documents under the Prospectus Regulation
- Equity capital markets
- European Commission welcomes agreement by European Parliament and Council on capital markets recovery package
- Corporate governance
- Guidance published on gender pay gap reporting
- QCA survey finds companies have optimistic outlook for 2021
- ESAs respond to IFRS Foundation consultation on sustainability reporting
- Letters to PRA CEOs prioritises climate change’s impact on finance
- FRC announces 2021–2022 corporate reporting and audit quality review programme
- Market Tracker Trend Report: Ethnicity in Corporate Governance Reporting 2020
- What does the Market Tracker trend report cover?
- What are the highlights from the report?
- Market commentary
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s highlights features the publication of our trend report on Ethnicity in Corporate Governance Reporting 2020 which reviews FTSE 100 ethnic diversity disclosures in light of the current recommendations and guidelines, summarises recent and upcoming developments, and provides tips and guidance on 'best practice'. In other news, we also report on Codemasters withdrawing its recommendation for an offer by Take-Two in light of a competing offer by Electronic Arts.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
