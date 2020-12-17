Market Tracker weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s highlights features the publication of our trend report on Ethnicity in Corporate Governance Reporting 2020 which reviews FTSE 100 ethnic diversity disclosures in light of the current recommendations and guidelines, summarises recent and upcoming developments, and provides tips and guidance on 'best practice'. In other news, we also report on Codemasters withdrawing its recommendation for an offer by Take-Two in light of a competing offer by Electronic Arts.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.