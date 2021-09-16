LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Market Tracker weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • EasyJet announces £1.2bn rights issue as the airline industry emerges from the pandemic
  • FCA board flags risks of regulator’s SPAC rule changes
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
  • Useful information

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes easyJet’s rights issue and rejected approach from an unnamed bidder. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

