- Market Tracker weekly highlights—16 July 2020
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Deltic ‘unequivocally’ rejects Reabold
- Pollen Street Secured Lending determined to keep conversation going
- Equity capital markets
- Elixirr just the tonic to revive AIM
- ESMA publishes final guidelines on the Prospectus Regulation disclosure requirements
- Corporate governance
- ‘One off payment’ to crane SIG out of financial minefield
More...
- Financial Reporting Lab seeks views on corporate disclosure project
- Pension Schemes Bill proceeds to House of Commons
- Additional Market Tracker updates this week
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A deals in H1 2020
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Dates for your diary
- New deals announced this week
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Corporate content
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features the publication of our H1 2020 Public M&A Trend Report, including data, analysis and expert market commentary in relation to public M&A activity in the first half of the year. We also report on Elixirr International plc’s IPO, making it the first company to list on AIM this year since March 2020, significant votes against a payment to SIG Group plc’s CEO at the company’s general meeting, the board of Deltic Energy rejecting an approach by Reabold Resources regarding a possible offer, and an update on the possible offer for Pollen Street Secured Lending plc by Waterfall Asset Management. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.