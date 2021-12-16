- Market Tracker weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- HMT publishes summary of responses to consultation on blocking listings on national security grounds
- Equity capital markets
- FCA issues Decision Notice refusing Finablr plc’s application for cancellation of its premium listing
- HM Treasury summarises responses to consultation on the UK prospectus regime
- CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- Market Tracker in focus: B Corporations
- B the best you can B—the rise of B Corps in the UK
- Market Tracker Highlights 2021/2022
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week we look at the first company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to become certified as a B Corporation. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
