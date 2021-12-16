LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • HMT publishes summary of responses to consultation on blocking listings on national security grounds
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA issues Decision Notice refusing Finablr plc’s application for cancellation of its premium listing
  • HM Treasury summarises responses to consultation on the UK prospectus regime
  • CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
  • Market Tracker in focus: B Corporations
  • B the best you can B—the rise of B Corps in the UK
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week we look at the first company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to become certified as a B Corporation. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

