- Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 October 2020
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Allied Universal expresses its interest as the battle between G4S and Garda heats up
- TalkTalk in takeover conversation with Toscafund
- Corporate governance
- FRC publishes discussion paper on the future of corporate reporting
- UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 July–30 September 2020
- Background and approach
- Deal highlights
More...
- Deal volume and deal value
- Deal structure
- Public to private transaction
- Consideration and bid financing
- Bidders country of incorporation
- Industry sector
- Hostile offers
- Competing offers
- Possible offers and FSPs/strategic reviews
- Firm offers included in this report
- Further reading
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features the publication of our Q3 2020 public M&A trend report, which includes analysis of the current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. In other news, we report on Allied Universal Security Services LLC's possible offer for G4S plc, at a time when G4S is defending itself from a hostile offer from GardaWorld Securities, and a possible offer for TalkTalk Telecoms Group plc by one of its largest shareholders, Toscafund Asset Management LLP, valuing the telecoms giant at £1.1bn.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.