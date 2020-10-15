Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 October 2020

Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 October 2020
Published on: 15 October 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 October 2020
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Allied Universal expresses its interest as the battle between G4S and Garda heats up
  • TalkTalk in takeover conversation with Toscafund
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes discussion paper on the future of corporate reporting
  • UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 July–30 September 2020
  • Background and approach
  • Deal highlights
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features the publication of our Q3 2020 public M&A trend report, which includes analysis of the current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. In other news, we report on Allied Universal Security Services LLC's possible offer for G4S plc, at a time when G4S is defending itself from a hostile offer from GardaWorld Securities, and a possible offer for TalkTalk Telecoms Group plc by one of its largest shareholders, Toscafund Asset Management LLP, valuing the telecoms giant at £1.1bn.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More