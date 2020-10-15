Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 October 2020

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features the publication of our Q3 2020 public M&A trend report, which includes analysis of the current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020. In other news, we report on Allied Universal Security Services LLC's possible offer for G4S plc, at a time when G4S is defending itself from a hostile offer from GardaWorld Securities, and a possible offer for TalkTalk Telecoms Group plc by one of its largest shareholders, Toscafund Asset Management LLP, valuing the telecoms giant at £1.1bn.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.