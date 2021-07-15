Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on Wise plc's IPO, the first direct listing of a tech company on the London markets, valued at £8bn. In other news, Rothermere Continuation Limited announces a possible offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc, which would see shareholders receive £2.51 per share, valuing the group at an enterprise value of £810m. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.