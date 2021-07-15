menu-search
Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Daily Mail’s controlling shareholder indicates possible bid
  • Equity capital markets
  • Wise move to undertake dual class share structure in direct listing IPO
  • Corporate governance
  • Chartered Governance Institute responds to corporate governance consultation
  • CLLS and Law Society respond to BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform
  • QCA survey reveals concerns with BEIS audit and corporate governance reform consultation
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on Wise plc's IPO, the first direct listing of a tech company on the London markets, valued at £8bn. In other news, Rothermere Continuation Limited announces a possible offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc, which would see shareholders receive £2.51 per share, valuing the group at an enterprise value of £810m. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

