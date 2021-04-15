- Market Tracker weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Harwood Capital fails to make a splash with possible GYG offer
- Law Society comments on National Security and Investment Bill
- Equity capital markets
- Tech leads the way for Darktrace’s potential IPO
- AFME report calls for consistent ESG Reporting Requirements
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
More...
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the announcement of a potential flotation on the premium segment of the LSE, from a world-leading provider of artificial intelligence, Darktrace plc, which could indicate a bounce back for the London markets and adds to the trend of increased IPOs in the tech sector. Harwood Capital LLP also evaluates a possible offer for GYG plc, valuing the company at approximately £43 m.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
