- Market Tracker weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Takeover Panel publishes Panel Bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code
- Equity capital markets
- Oxford Nanopore’s soaring debut a win for London
- HM Treasury launches review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies
- Corporate governance
- BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors
- UKELA commissions briefing notes on UK legal and governance framework preparing for climate change challenge
More...
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Oxford Nanopore’s £4.8bn debut on the Main Market and BlackRock's plans to expand voting options for direct voting on AGM resolutions. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
