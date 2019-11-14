Market Tracker weekly highlights—14 November 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Market Tracker highlights contains updates on corporate transaction developments, including updates on Prosus’ hostile offer for Just Eat and the competing bids for Eddie Stobart and a look at chair and CEO remuneration across the FTSE 350. The highlights also include a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker. or to read the full analysis.