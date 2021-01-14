Market Tracker weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a firm offer for Signature Aviation by Global Infrastructure Partners following a competing possible offer by a consortium of Blackstone and Signature Aviation’s largest shareholder, Cascade Investments, and a third possible competing offer by Carlyle Investment. We also cover an intention to list on the premium segment of the Main Market by boot manufacturer Dr. Martens.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.