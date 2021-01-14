Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
  • Takeovers
  • Global Infrastructure Partners take the lead on Signature Aviation bid
  • Equity capital markets
  • Dr Martens kick starts the new year announcing its intention to float on Main Market of the LSE
  • QCA calls for major overhaul to create UK’s Nasdaq
  • AFME publishes post-implementation period wording for selling restrictions in equity transaction documentation (EEA and UK)​
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a firm offer for Signature Aviation by Global Infrastructure Partners following a competing possible offer by a consortium of Blackstone and Signature Aviation’s largest shareholder, Cascade Investments, and a third possible competing offer by Carlyle Investment. We also cover an intention to list on the premium segment of the Main Market by boot manufacturer Dr. Martens.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

