Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Market Tracker's weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week's news includes the announcement of three new possible offers, including a possible offer by Blackstone for FTSE 250 company St. Modwen, as transaction volume in 2021 already surpasses that of H1 2020.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.

Takeovers

Bidders on hunt for possible takeover targets

Last week saw an influx of takeover activity as three possible offers were announced. This brings the total number of possible offers announced since 1 January 2021 to 18 possible offers in relation to 17 targets. There have also been a total of 13 firm offers announced since the beginning of the year. Deal activity has already exceeded that of H1 2020, where uncertainty relating to the pandemic resulted in an unusually quiet period, with only nine firm offers announced and ten possible offers in relation to nine targets.

One of the three recently announced possible offers was a £1.2bn cash offer for FTSE 250 real estate developers St. Modwen Properties by US private equity investors, Blackstone Group Inc., announced on 7 May 2021. The indicative offer of £5.42 per St. Modwen share represents a 21.1% premium to St. Modwen’s closing share price one day prior to the announcement. News of the announcement saw St.Modwen’s share price jump 20% on the date of the announcement.

The board of St. Modwen have indicated to Blackstone that they would be willing to unanimously recommend the current offer should a firm offer be made. The possible offer is subject to numerous pre-conditions, including due diligence, which is currently underway. Despite the board’s willingness to engage with the offer, one of its biggest shareholders, J O Hambro Capital Management, who holds just over 6% of St. Modwen’s share capital as of 10 May, have already indicated that they feel the offer is too low.

St. Modwen’s reported strong operational performances in 2020 despite the pandemic, which it credited to its focus on logistics and housebuilding, two sectors which demonstrate long-term growth trends. The pandemic and Brexit have seen demand for warehouse spaces grow, putting the FTSE 250 company in an attractive position, as it reported its income logistics portfolio has almost doubled in three years and has plans to continue to grow and develop its warehouse exposure in its yearly trading update on 9 February 2021.

Blackstone have until 4 June to confirm its intention to make a firm offer.

On 6 May 20201, a £223.3m possible offer was made for Bacanora Lithium plc by major shareholder, Ganfeng International Trading (Shanghai) Limited, who holds a 17.41% interest in the company. The offer represents a 50% premium to Bacanora’s share price as of 5 May 2021.

Ganfeng represents the world’s third largest and China’s largest lithium compounds producer and the world's largest lithium metals producer. Ganfeng is listed on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

Ganfeng and Bacanora entered into a joint venture agreement in February 2021 for the Sonora Lithium project in Mexico. The independent directors of Bacanora and the Ganfeng board have held detailed discussions both regarding the terms of the possible offer and the possibility of Ganfeng increasing its 50% stake in the project to 100% via the acquisition of Bacanora. The Bacanora independent directors have indicated that they would expect to recommend the offer should a firm intention be announced, describing the offer as an ‘attractive proposal’.

The final possible offer announced last week, on 6 May 2021, was an offer by US private equity group KKR & Co Inc for FTSE 250 infrastructure investment company John Laing Group plc. John Laing directors have advised shareholders to take no further action at this time. News of the possible offer saw John Laing’s shares jump over 16% on the day of the announcement.

Both Ganfeng and KKR will have until 3 June 2021 to confirm their intentions to make a firm offer.

These latest possible offers further highlight the ongoing trend of foreign bidders that Market Tracker has noted (see our Q1 2021 Public M&A update and Foreign Companies in UK shopping spree). Furthermore, the interest from private equity groups further emphasises the growing trend of P2P transactions, which have accounted for 67.7% of firm offers so far this year. Market Tracker will provide an update on these trends and more in its H1 2021 trend report.

National Security and Investment Act 2021

This Act makes provision for the making of orders in connection with national security risks arising from the acquisition of control over certain types of entities and assets, and for connected purposes. It comes into force partly on 29 April 2021, and fully on such day as the Secretary of State may by regulations made by statutory instrument appoint.

See: LNB News 07/05/2021 48.

Corporate governance

FRC reveals the UKCG Code is increasing reporting on remuneration practices

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has revealed that the UK Corporate Governance Code (UKCG Code) has increased reporting on remuneration practices, with FTSE 350 companies disclosing more information on remuneration. Research conducted by the FRC in conjunction with the University of Portsmouth has revealed that companies are ‘better aligning their board remuneration policy and practices with long-term shareholder interests.’ The conclusions of the research support the findings from the Review of Corporate Governance Reporting published in November 2020. The UKCG Code has had a positive impact on reporting, however the FRC acknowledges that many company reports lacked detail and outcomes, leading to an ongoing danger of such reports containing boilerplate disclosures.

See: LNB News 12/05/2021 92.

Key deal developments—takeovers

Highlights from transaction developments in takeovers this week.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 5,000 public company deal summaries.

The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.

DealTransactionTransaction details
Eurasia Mining plc (FSP)Conclusion of FSP12 May 2021: at the conclusion of Eurasia Mining’s (Eurasia) joint venture with Rosego, the company has now received several proposals including a proposal from a credible party for the potential acquisition of substantially all of company's assets. The board has therefore announced that it has decided to conclude the formal sale process.
Gamesys Group plc offer by Bally's CorporationTimetable update10 May 2021: Bally’s Corporation (Bally’s) and Gamesys Group (Gamesys) announced that subject to the approval of the court, it is expected that the scheme document relating to the combination will be published by Gamesys on or around 28 May 2021. Subject to the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it is expected that Bally's will publish the UK prospectus required in respect of the issuance of New Bally's Shares relating to the Share Alternative being made available to eligible Gamesys Shareholders on the same date.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited offer by CPI Property Group S.A and Aroundtown SAOffer document and response12 May 2021: the offer document has been published.
The independent committee of Globalworth Real estate Investments Limited (Globalworth) noted that the offer document has been published and has highlighted the 90% minimum acceptance condition. As noted in its previous announcement, several shareholders, who together hold 39.8% of Globalworth’s entire issued share capital have expressed their agreement with the independent committee that the offer undervalues Globalworth. Shareholder’s are advised to take no action in relation to the offer and the independent committee stated a formal response to the offer will be published by Globalworth in the next 14 days.
GYG plc possible offer by Harwood capital LLPPUSU deadline extension7 May 2021: GYG plc announced that it has received consent from the Takeover Panel for its requested extension of the ‘put-up or shut-up’ deadline to 4 June 2021.
RSA Insurance Group plc offer by a consortium comprising Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg A/SUpdate on conditions and scheme timetable6 May 2021: RSA Insurance Group, Tryg and Bidco announced that the conditions set out in the scheme document relating to anti-trust and regulatory approvals have now been satisfied.
The scheme remains subject to certain conditions, including sanction by the court at the scheme hearing, which is expected to take place on 25 May 2021.

Key deal developments—IPOs

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 5,000 public company deal summaries.

DealTransactionTransaction details
Alphawave IP Group plc Announcement of offer price and stabilisation notice13 May 2021: Alphawave IP Group plc announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO), set at 410 pence per share. Based on the offer price, the company’s market capitalisation will be approximately £3.1 billion at the commencement of conditional dealings on the Main Market of the LSE.
Alphawave IP Group plc also published a stabilisation notice.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust plcIntention to float and prospectus10 May 2021: Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust plc announced its intention to launch an IPO and to admit its shares on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
The company also published its prospectus.
Dianomi plcSchedule One announcement6 May 2021: Dianomi plc published a Schedule One announcement in relation to its admission to AIM.
Glantus Holdings plcAdmission document, Schedule One update and admission to trading6 May 2021: Glantus Holdings plc published its admission document.
10 May 2021: Glantus Holdings plc published a Schedule One update announcement in relation to its intention to admit to AIM. The company expects to raise £14m and anticipates a market capitalisation of £37m.
11 May 2021: Glantus Holdings plc announced admission of its entire issued and to be issued share capital to trading on AIM. The company raised £10m (gross) through an oversubscribed placing of 9,803,909 new ordinary shares at a price of 102 pence per share with institutional, VCT and other investors. A further £4m was raised for existing holders through a placing of 3,921,567 existing ordinary shares at the issue price.
Kitwave Group plc Intention to float and Schedule One7 May 2021: Kitwave Group plc announced its proposed admission to trading on AIM and its placing conditional on admission of 42,666,677 new ordinary shares and 11,753,327 existing ordinary shares of 1 pence each, both at a price of 150 pence per share with institutional and other investors.
The company also published a Schedule One announcement
 Liontrust ESG Trust plcIntention to float7 May 2021: Liontrust ESG Trust plc announced its intention to undertake an IPO and to seek admission of its ordinary shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and the premium segment of the Main Market of the LSE.
Taylor Maritime Investments LimitedLaunch of IPO and prospectus7 May 2021: Taylor Maritime Investments Limited announced the launch of its IPO on the premium segment of the Main Market of the LSE, by way of an initial placing, oﬀer for subscription and issue of consideration shares for a target issue of approximately 250m ordinary shares at an initial issue price of USD$1.00 per ordinary shares.
The company also published its prospectus.

Dates for your diary

Developments in takeovers, IPOs and AGMs to look out for over the next seven days.

DateDeal type Development
14 May 2021AGMsThe following companies will hold their 2021 AGMs:Derwent London plc
Greggs plc
St. James Place plc
Spectris plc
Phoenix Group Holdings plc
17 May 2021TakeoversEquiniti Group plc possible offer by Siris Capital Group LLC: PUSU deadline
Cambria Automobiles plc possible offer by Mark Lavery, James Mullins and Tim Duckers: PUSU deadline
 Wey Education plc offer by Inspired Education Online Limited: date of court meeting and general meeting
17 May 2021AGMsVistry Group plc will hold its 2021 AGM
18 May 2021AGMsThe following companies will hold their 2021 AGMs:4imprint Group plc
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Standard Life Aberdeen plc 
Vivo Energy plc 
19 May 2021AGMsThe following companies will hold their 2021 AGMs:Alliance Pharma plc
Sanne Group plc 
Coats Group plc
20 May 2021AGMsThe following companies will hold their 2021 AGMs:Smart Metering Systems plc
Computacenter plc
Next plc 
888 Holdings plc
Fevertree Drinks plc
Genuit Group plc 
Legal & General plc
Network International Holdings plc
Gamma Communications plc
Secure Income REIT plc
Lloyds Banking Group plc
21 May 2021TakeoversArrow Global Group plc offer by TDR Capital LLP: date of court meeting and general meeting

New deals (and AGMs) announced this week

Corporate announcements for the week ending 13 May 2021.

The weekly deal round-up covers all transactions announced within our statement of scope until 12 noon on Thursday from 12 noon on the Thursday of the previous week. Any deals announced after this time will be included in the following day's round-up.

AGMs

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
12 May 2021Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets plcFood Retailers and WholesalersMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 10 June 2021
Read announcement here
10 May 2021International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.AirlinesMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 17 June 2021
Read announcement here
10 May 2021Provident Financial plcConsumer LendingMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 30 June 2021
Read announcement here
7 May 2021Gamesys Group plcCasinos and GamblingMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 10 June 2021
Read announcement here
7 May 2021Silence Therapeutics plcBiotechnologyMarket: AIM
Date of AGM: 15 June 2021
Read announcement here
7 May 2021Whitbread plcHotels and MotelsMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 17 June 2021
Read announcement here
6 May 2021IP Group plcAsset Managers and CustodiansMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 09 June 2021
Read announcement here

IPOs

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
10 May 2021Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust plcInvestmentsMarket: Main
Transaction value: £150m
Transaction status: Intention to float
Expected date of admission: 02 June 2021
Read announcement here
7 May 2021Kitwave Group plcFood & BeveragesMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £81.6m
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: 24 May 2021
Read announcement here
7 May 2021Liontrust ESG Trust plcInvestmentMarket: Main
Transaction value: £150m
Transaction status: Intention to float
Expected date of admission: Late June 2021
Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
13 May 2021NCC Group plcComputer ServicesMarket: Main
Transaction type: Class 1 (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here
12 May 2021Nightcap plcRestaurants and BarsMarket: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here
10 May 2021Phoenix Global Resources plcOil: Crude ProducersMarket: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here

Returns of value to shareholders

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
10 May 2021Midwich Group plcProfessional Business Support ServicesMarket: AIM
Transaction value: Not available
Transaction type: Special dividend
Read announcement here

Secondary Offerings

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
13 May 2021Kier Group plcConstructionMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £241m
Transaction type: Placing; Open offer
Read announcement here
13 May 2021NCC Group plcComputer ServicesMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £70m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
12 May 2021Nightcap plcRestaurants and BarsMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £10m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
11 May 2021AfriTin Mining LtdNonferrous MetalsMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £10m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
11 May 2021Agronomics LimitedBiotechnologyMarket: AIM
Segment: Not available
Transaction value: £50m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
11 May 2021Menzies (John) plcTransportation ServicesMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £22m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here

Takeovers

Announcement dateDealIndustry sectorKey information
7 May 2021Target: St. Modwen Properties
Bidder: The Blackstone Group Inc.		Real Estate Holding and DevelopmentTarget Market: Main
Transaction value: £1.2bn
Transaction type: Possible offer
Recommendation: No definitive recommendation
Read announcement here

Useful information

To read about the developments this week reported by PSL Corporate, see our Corporate weekly highlights.

For analysis of the latest deals in the market and the underlying transaction documents, use our Market Tracker deal analysis tool. Our Market Tracker—a guide for users provides both an online demonstration of Market Tracker database and a PDF user guide.

To access our trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic. We also have a wealth of free content available on the Lexis®PSL Corporate blog, which includes our most recent trend reports and news stories.

