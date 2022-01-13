LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights— 13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights— 13 January 2022
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • M&C Saatchi snubs initial reverse takeover approach from tech magnate Vin Murria
  • Equity capital markets
  • Longevity IPO promises new lease of life for London markets
  • Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2021
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. Market Tracker highlights contain the publication of the UK Public M&A in 2021 Market Tracker Trend Report. News this week includes M&C Saatchi’s decision to snub a reverse takeover from tech magnate Vin Murria, and Genflow Bioscience’s intention to become Europe’s first longevity bitech IPO. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As