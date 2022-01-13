Market Tracker weekly highlights— 13 January 2022

Article summary

Market Tracker's weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. Market Tracker highlights contain the publication of the UK Public M&A in 2021 Market Tracker Trend Report. News this week includes M&C Saatchi's decision to snub a reverse takeover from tech magnate Vin Murria, and Genflow Bioscience's intention to become Europe's first longevity bitech IPO. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.