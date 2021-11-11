- Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Potential offer for Playtech from HK investor Gopher Investments hints at possible bidding war
- Equity capital markets
- London Stock Exchange plans new market solution for voluntary carbon markets
- Corporate governance
- CGI publishes main findings of FTSE 350 Boardroom Bellwether survey
- ISS publishes consultation on proposed changes to 2022 benchmark voting policy
- New title in Lexis Library
- Corporate Finance: IPO & M&A by Martin Sabine
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced for the week ending 11 November 2021:
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the possible competing bid for FTSE 250 company Playtech by Hong Kong based asset manager, Gopher Investments. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
