Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the possible competing bid for FTSE 250 company Playtech by Hong Kong based asset manager, Gopher Investments. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

