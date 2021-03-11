Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Equity capital markets
  • The pandemic leaves The Restaurant Group starved of funds
  • Quoted Companies Alliance publishes latest statistics amid Hill Review
  • European Commission publishes reports into standards of sustainability reporting
  • FCA publishes annual transparency calculations for UK equity and equity-like financial instruments
  • Corporate governance
  • PLSA updates stewardship and voting guidelines to reflect coronavirus (COVID-19) and new climate regulations
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a £175m fundraise by The Restaurant Group in an effort to offset the effects of the pandemic. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

