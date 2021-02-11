- Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue
- Equity capital markets
- Moonpig sets the bar high for 2021 IPOs
- European Commission summarises responses to consultation on the renewed sustainable finance strategy
- Corporate governance
- Change the Race Ratio campaign signatory update
- FRC publishes insight into reporting against Wates Principles
- Report finds UK companies ‘woefully inadequate’ at climate change reporting
- Industry bodies publish responses to the EC consultation on sustainable corporate governance
More...
- AFME responds to consultation on Sustainable Corporate Governance
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on the continued success of companies with an online presence, with a look at the recent IPOs from Moonpig and Dr. Martens.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
