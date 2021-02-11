Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • Moonpig sets the bar high for 2021 IPOs
  • European Commission summarises responses to consultation on the renewed sustainable finance strategy
  • Corporate governance
  • Change the Race Ratio campaign signatory update
  • FRC publishes insight into reporting against Wates Principles
  • Report finds UK companies ‘woefully inadequate’ at climate change reporting
  • Industry bodies publish responses to the EC consultation on sustainable corporate governance
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes an update on the continued success of companies with an online presence, with a look at the recent IPOs from Moonpig and Dr. Martens.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More