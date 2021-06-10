menu-search
Market Tracker weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • Golden opportunity to list on the LSE
  • Treasury consults on power to block company listings on national security grounds
  • European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
  • TCFD launches consultation on two new sets of climate-related guidance
  • Corporate governance
  • FTSE 350—Q2 2021 reshuffle
  • Woman in the driving seat at Rolls-Royce
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE 350 in the second quarterly reshuffle of 2021, Nord Gold plc’s announcement on its intention to float on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the appointment of Anita Frew to chair at Rolls-Royce, making her the first female chair in its 115 year history. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

