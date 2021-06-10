Market Tracker weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE 350 in the second quarterly reshuffle of 2021, Nord Gold plc’s announcement on its intention to float on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the appointment of Anita Frew to chair at Rolls-Royce, making her the first female chair in its 115 year history. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.