- Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Takeover Panel publishes 13th edition of City Code on Takeovers and Mergers
- Equity capital markets
- Victorian Plumbing makes a splash on AIM
- OECD publishes factbook and report on corporate governance post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative publishes guidance on climate resilience
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the milestone admission of Victorian Plumbing to AIM. An offer price of £2.62 per ordinary share valued the company at £850m on admission, making it the largest initial public offering by market capitalisation on the junior market to date. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
