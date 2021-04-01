Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes controversy over Deliveroo’s shares plummeting on admission to the market, despite being priced at the bottom end of the range, following concerns over the company’s dual-class share structure and the working conditions of its riders.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.