Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • Deliveroo pays the price for employment status of its riders
  • IOSCO creates Technical Expert Group under its Sustainable Finance Task Force
  • ESMA updates Q&As on the Prospectus Regulation
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC adopts new approach to publication of corporate reporting reviews
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes controversy over Deliveroo’s shares plummeting on admission to the market, despite being priced at the bottom end of the range, following concerns over the company’s dual-class share structure and the working conditions of its riders.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

