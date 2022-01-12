LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Public company takeovers (Schemes) / Takeovers—legal and regulatory

Legal News

Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2021

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2021
  • What does the Market Tracker trend report cover?
  • What are the highlights from the report?
  • Market commentary

Article summary

Corporate analysis: What are the current trends in UK public mergers and acquisitions? The Market Tracker trend report includes in-depth analysis of the UK public M&A transactions announced in 2021 and provides insight into what we and our contributors expect to see in 2022 and beyond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More