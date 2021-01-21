Sign-in Help
Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2020

Published on: 21 January 2021
Corporate analysis: What are the current trends in UK public mergers and acquisitions? The Market Tracker trend report includes in-depth analysis of the UK public M&A transactions announced in 2020 and provides insight into what we and our contributors expect to see in 2021 and beyond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

