menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21

Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK Equity Capital Markets 2020/21
  • What does the Market Tracker trend report cover?
  • What are the highlights from the report?
  • Main Market IPOs
  • AIM IPOs
  • Secondary offerings
  • Standard listings
  • Legal & regulatory developments
  • Market commentary

Article summary

Corporate analysis: What are the current trends in UK equity capital markets? This Market Tracker trend report includes in-depth analysis of the UK IPOs and secondary offers announced in 2020 and provides insight into what we and our contributors expect to see in 2021 and beyond. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More