Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 31 March 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 31 March 2021, including an IPO by Thor Explorations Ltd, placings by Advance Energy plc and Fuller,Smith & Turner plc, a consolidation of capital by Advance Energy plc, a reduction of capital by i3 Energy plc, a Related Party transaction under the AIM Rules by Advance Energy plc, a delisting from AIM by HydroDec Group plc, and 8 AGM notices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

