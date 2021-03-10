Market Tracker daily deal round-up

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 March 2021

New deals (and AGMs) announced — 10 March 2021:

AGMs

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 10 March 2021 FDM Group plc Business Training and Employment Agencies Market: Main

Segment: Premium

Date of AGM: 28 April 2021

Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 10 March 2021 Restaurant Group plc Restaurants and Bars Market: Main

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)

Read announcement here

Secondary Offerings

Announcement date Issuer Industry sector Key information 10 March 2021 Restaurant Group plc Restaurants and Bars Market: Main

Segment: Premium

Transaction value: £175 million

Transaction type: Placing; Open offer

Read announcement here

