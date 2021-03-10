Sign-in Help
Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 10 March 2021:

Corporate announcements for 10 March 2021, including a placing and open offer by Restaurant Group plc, a Related Party transaction under the AIM Rules by Restaurant Group plc, and an AGM notice by FDM Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 March 2021

AGMs

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
10 March 2021FDM Group plcBusiness Training and Employment AgenciesMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Date of AGM: 28 April 2021
Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
10 March 2021Restaurant Group plcRestaurants and BarsMarket: Main
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here

Secondary Offerings

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
10 March 2021Restaurant Group plcRestaurants and BarsMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £175 million
Transaction type: Placing; Open offer
Read announcement here

The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.

The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 5,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.

