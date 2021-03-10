- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Corporate announcements for 10 March 2021, including a placing and open offer by Restaurant Group plc, a Related Party transaction under the AIM Rules by Restaurant Group plc, and an AGM notice by FDM Group plc.
New deals (and AGMs) announced — 10 March 2021:
AGMs
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|10 March 2021
|FDM Group plc
|Business Training and Employment Agencies
|Market: Main
Segment: Premium
Date of AGM: 28 April 2021
Read announcement here
LR/AIM Rules transactions
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|10 March 2021
|Restaurant Group plc
|Restaurants and Bars
|Market: Main
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here
Secondary Offerings
|Announcement date
|Issuer
|Industry sector
|Key information
|10 March 2021
|Restaurant Group plc
|Restaurants and Bars
|Market: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £175 million
Transaction type: Placing; Open offer
Read announcement here
The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.
The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.
All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 5,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.