Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 08 February 2021
Updated on: 08 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 8 February 2021:

Corporate announcements for 8 February 2021, including possible offers for Arrow Global plc by TDR Capital LLP, Aggreko plc by TDR Capital LLP and I Squared Capital (US) LLC, and Dialog Semiconductor plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation, a firm offer for Dialog Semiconductor plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation, an IPO by AMTE Power plc, a reduction of capital by Ariana Resources plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Drax Group plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd, and an AGM notice by Safestore Holdings plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

