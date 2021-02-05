Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 5 February 2021, including possible offers for French Connection Group plc by Spotlight Brands in conjunction with Gordon Brothers International LLC and by Go Global Retail in conjunction with HMJ International Services Ltd, placings by Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc and Warehouse REIT plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc.
