Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 4 January 2021:

Corporate announcements for 4 January 2021, including a possible offer for Entain plc by MGM Resorts International, an IPO by Nightcap plc, a sub-division of capital by Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a reduction of capital by Petra Diamonds Ltd, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Energean plc, Related Party transactions under the AIM Rules by Energean plc and Hargreaves Services plc, and a special dividend by iEnergizer Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

