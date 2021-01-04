- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals announced — 4 January 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 4 January 2021, including a possible offer for Entain plc by MGM Resorts International, an IPO by Nightcap plc, a sub-division of capital by Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a reduction of capital by Petra Diamonds Ltd, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Energean plc, Related Party transactions under the AIM Rules by Energean plc and Hargreaves Services plc, and a special dividend by iEnergizer Limited.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.