Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 22 December 2020:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 22 December 2020, including a related party transaction under the Listing Rules by Vodafone Group Plc, and an AGM notice by Greencore Group plc. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product