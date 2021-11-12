LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals announced — 12 November 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 12 November 2021, including an IPO by Gelion plc, a placing by Water Intelligence plc, and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Assura plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

