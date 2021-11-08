Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 8 November 2021, including a possible offer for Playtech plc by Gopher Investments, an IPO by Recycling Technologies Group Limited and a placing by Sirius Real Estate Limited.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that
No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK
Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
0330 161 1234